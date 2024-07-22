RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shraddha murder: Court rejects Poonawala's plea for trial only twice a month
July 22, 2024  19:18
Shraddha Walkar with Aaftab Poonawala/ANI Photo
Shraddha Walkar with Aaftab Poonawala/ANI Photo
A court in New Delhi has dismissed the plea of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the lone accused in the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case, seeking trial to be held only twice every month to give suitable time to his counsel to prepare his defence, holding that the request appeared to be "only a tool to protract and delay the trial." 

The court also refused to immediately release the bones of the victim for cremation, saying it was required for identification by police witnesses. 

Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18, 2022. 

According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi police in January last year, Poonawala allegedly dismembered her body, kept it in a fridge, and disposed the pieces in desolate places across the city over several days to avoid getting caught. 

The body parts were discovered later. 

In an order passed earlier this month, additional sessions judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said out of the 212 prosecution witnesses, 134 had been examined, and consecutive hearings were necessary for the examination of several outstation witnesses. 

"The prayer of the accused that only two dates of hearing be fixed in a month for examination of prosecution witnesses appears to be only a tool to protract and delay the trial as the number of prosecution witnesses is excessive and considerable time is required to record the lengthy testimonies of prosecution witnesses, especially police witnesses," she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian wrestling hoping for revival in Paris Olympics
Indian wrestling hoping for revival in Paris Olympics

he upheavals in wrestling in the last two years have "severely affected" the growth of the sport in India, feels Olympic medallist grappler Yogeshwar Dutt

HC asks Swamy, Sonia, Rahul to file note on plea in National Herald case
HC asks Swamy, Sonia, Rahul to file note on plea in National Herald case

The high court was hearing a plea moved by Swamy seeking to lead evidence before the trial court in the National Herald case, in which the Gandhis and others are accused.

ICC suffers heavy losses in hosting T20 World Cup
ICC suffers heavy losses in hosting T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday formed a three-member committee to "review the delivery" of the T20 World Cup which was co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies last month.

Survey pegs India's FY25 GDP growth at 6.5-7%
Survey pegs India's FY25 GDP growth at 6.5-7%

India's GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7 per cent in the current fiscal year amid global challenges which may impact exports, said Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than...

AI casts huge pall of uncertainty across skill levels: Survey
AI casts huge pall of uncertainty across skill levels: Survey

The Economic Survey on Monday said the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) casts a "huge pall of uncertainty" with regard to impact on workers across all skill levels. The Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament predicted that...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances