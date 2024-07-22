



Addressing the BJP's state convention in Pune on Sunday, Shah had said, "If there is the biggest 'sargana' of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. I am saying it openly that Pawar has institutionalised corruption in the country."





NCP leader from Bhosasri in Pimpri Chinchwad Vilas Lande said he had written to the Bharatiya Janata Party asking it to not make such remarks against the opposition stalwart.





"Making such remarks is not appropriate because Pawar saheb has been in national politics for last 60 years and there is not a dot of corruption on him," Lande said, adding that "BJP had to a pay a price" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term "bhatakti aatma" for Pawar during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. -- PTI

