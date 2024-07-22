RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sena MLC wants Bigg Boss banned for obscenity
July 22, 2024  21:43
A Shiv Sena legislator on Monday demanded that the telecast of the reality show "Bigg Boss" be stopped, claiming that a recent episode of the show had obscene content. 

Manisha Kayande, who is also the spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and made the demand, a release said. 

Kayande said that the episode aired on July 18 showed a contestant Armaan Malik in a seemingly intimate moment with Kritika Malik under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom. 

"The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms," she added. 

"Even kids watch the show and it impacts them," she said. 

The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it, Kayande said. 

"Big Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits," she said. -- PTI
