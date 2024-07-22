RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC stays directive on eateries along Kanwar Yatra
July 22, 2024  13:17
The Supreme Court stays several state government directives asking eateries on Kanwariya Yatra route to put owners' names. It also issues notices to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments on petitions challenging their directive asking eateries on Kanwariya Yatra route to put owners' names. 

Supreme Court seeks their response and posts the matter for hearing on July 26. Supreme Court says food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra if any formal order has been passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti posed the query to senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Moitra, after he submitted that a 'camouflaged' order has been passed to display names of owners of eateries.

 "Has any formal order been passed by the state governments," the bench asked. 

 Singhvi said the orders passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments is exclusion by identity and against the Constitution. The hearing is underway. Moitra has moved the apex court against the directives by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners.

 In her plea before the top court, Moitra has sought a stay on the orders passed by the two state governments saying such directives aggravate discord between communities. PTI
