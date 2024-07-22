Rohit Shetty wraps 'Singham Again' with Ajay Devgn





Shetty, 50, has helmed two previous installments of the franchise, Singham (2011) and Singham Returns" (2014).





The movie launched the filmmaker's ambitious cop universe that also include characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi and Simmba.





In a video post that had a montage of videos and pictures of Shetty and Devgn over the years, the filmmaker said his association with Devgn is over three decades old and still going strong.





"Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali."





"13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain," Shetty captioned the post. -- ANI

