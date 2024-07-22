Rahul in LS: What are you doing to fix NEET issue?





Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says "...A lie will not become truth just by shouting. The fact that the Leader of Opposition says that the country's examination system is rubbish, is highly condemnable..."





Meanwhile, Supreme Court is hearing cases relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Senior advocate Narender Hooda appearing for petitioners-students counsel tells the Supreme Court that Bihar police investigation statements say that the leak was on May 4 and was prior to the deposit of question papers with respective banks.

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says "It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here. As this (NEET) is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?"