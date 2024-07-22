RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul in LS: What are you doing to fix NEET issue?
July 22, 2024  11:52
image
Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says "It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here. As this (NEET) is a systematic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?"

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says "...A lie will not become truth just by shouting. The fact that the Leader of Opposition says that the country's examination system is rubbish, is highly condemnable..."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court is hearing cases relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Senior advocate Narender Hooda appearing for petitioners-students counsel tells the Supreme Court that Bihar police investigation statements say that the leak was on May 4 and was prior to the deposit of question papers with respective banks.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'
'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'

'Really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are.'

The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis

She was the artist who performed at Anant and Radhika Ambani's raas garba function.

Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

Sonakshi's bachelorette look... Taapsee rocks a sari... Rakul's day on set...

Angry Anti-Netanyahu Protests At Airport
Angry Anti-Netanyahu Protests At Airport

Protests broke out at the Ben Gurion international airport just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Washington, DC, where he is due to meet with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday and address the United States...

Security measures cripple Paris restaurants ahead of Olympics
Security measures cripple Paris restaurants ahead of Olympics

Paris restaurants struggle in Olympic security zones

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances