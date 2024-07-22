RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Puja Khedkar's mom sent to jail for 14 days
July 22, 2024  15:49
image
Manorama Khedkar, the mother of IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar was produced before the Magistrate Court today. The Judicial Magistrate Court sent her to 14 days of judicial custody in the case of threatening a farmer. 

The Pune Rural police on Friday recovered the .25 Webley & Scott licensed pistol which Manorama Khedkar is seen waving at some farmers in a video clip during an argument over a land ownership dispute at Dhadhawali village in Mulshi tehsil on June 5, 2023.

Manorama was arrested last week and sent to jail till today. Her judicial custody has now been extended for a week. 
