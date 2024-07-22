RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Patriot of highest order: Obama praises Biden for...
July 22, 2024  09:52
image
Calling Joe Biden "one of America's most consequential presidents" and "patriot of the highest order," former US President Barack Obama has praised his fellow Democratic leader for opting out of 2024 presidential race in November. 

In a statement, Obama said, "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he's a patriot of the highest order."

 His statement came after Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party. Obama, however, did not make clear whether he would support Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. 

Recalling his decision to choose Biden as US Vice President, he stated, "Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe's remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character -- his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts." 

He stressed that Biden has displayed that character again and again since taking office. 

"He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America's standing in the world, revitalised NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine," Obama said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bad Newz Brings Good News To The Box Office
Bad Newz Brings Good News To The Box Office

The film has emerged as an instant success.

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

With the departure of seniors Rohit Sharma and Kohli from the T20 International scene, workload management of someone like Jasprit Bumrah assumes greater significance, Gambhir said.

Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed
Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed

Western Railway stated that local train services were running normally on Monday morning, however, commuters claimed trains were running late by 5 to 10 minutes.

Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris
Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Embattled US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election in 2024 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee, saying "it is in the best interest of my party...

Why selectors picked Surya over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Why selectors picked Surya over Hardik for T20 captaincy

'We think he is a deserving captain and we will see how he fits into the role.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances