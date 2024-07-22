Patriot of highest order: Obama praises Biden for...





In a statement, Obama said, "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded -- again -- that he's a patriot of the highest order."





His statement came after Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party. Obama, however, did not make clear whether he would support Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.





Recalling his decision to choose Biden as US Vice President, he stated, "Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe's remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character -- his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts."





He stressed that Biden has displayed that character again and again since taking office.





"He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America's standing in the world, revitalised NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine," Obama said.

