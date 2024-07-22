Oppn tried to silence me for 2.5 hrs: PM on Parl





Addressing the press ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, PM Modi appealed to opposition parties doing "negative politics" to "get rid of past bitterness and come together."





"I would like to request all parliamentarians to participate in all discussions in the House, no matter how ideologically opposed they are. Opposite ideologies are not bad, but negative ideologies are. That is when the limit of thoughts come to an end. The country does not need negativity," PM Modi said.





Urging all MPs to have progressive ideologies, the Prime Minister said, "The country needs a progressive ideology that fuels development and takes the country to great heights."





In an attack on the opposition for not allowing the House to function smoothly during the inaugural session of the Parliament after the new NDA government came back to power, PM Modi said that the MPs tried to stifle the voice of the government and the Prime Minister.





"In the first session after the formation of new government, they stifled the voice of the government that was elected to power by 140 crore people in the country through undemocratic means. For two and a half hours they tried to stifle the voice of the Prime Minister of the country. This does not find any place in the democractic principles of the country. They do not even repent this or are hurt by this," PM Modi said.





Asking people to rise above party lines and represent the voices of the countrymen in the Parliament, PM Modi said, "I would like to tell everyone that people have sent us here for the country and not for our respective parties. This Parliament is not for our parties but for the country. This Parliament is not just restricted to Parliamentarians but for 140 crore people."





"I hope that we utilize the temple of democracy positive to fulfill the aspirations of ordinary citizens in India," he added.





"I would like to ask all the parties to rise above party lines and dedicate themselves to the country and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next 4.5 years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but till then we should participate for the empowerment of the farmers, youth and the country,'' the Prime Minister said. -- ANI

