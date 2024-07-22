No case made out for special status to Bihar: Govt





In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said special category status was granted in the past by the National Development Council to some states which were characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration.





These included hilly and difficult terrain, low population density or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable nature of state finances, he said in reply to a question asked by Janata Dal-United member Rampreet Mandal.





The decision was taken based on an integrated consideration of all the factors listed above and the peculiar situation of a state, the minister said.





"Earlier, the request of Bihar for special category status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group which submitted its report on 30th March 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for special category status for Bihar is not made out," the minister said. -- PTI

The government cited an inter-ministerial group report prepared in 2012 to assert in Lok Sabha on Monday that a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out, a day after BJP's allies from Bihar demanded the status for the backward state.