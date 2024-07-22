Naveen Patnaik steps up in Pandian's defence





Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday once again backed BJD leader and his key aide V K Pandian, saying the bureaucrat-turned-politician has served the state and party with utmost dedication efficiency and integrity, and rejected a media report of a split in his party as "completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious".