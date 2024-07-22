Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for US president





In a post on X, Pelosi, who it was reported privately told President Joe Biden that he will lose and that he should quit the presidential race, said, 'With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.'

