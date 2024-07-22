My relationship with Kohli not for TRP: Gambhir





At his first media interaction after being appointed coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir revealed he has exchanged messages with Virat Kohli after his appointment. Gambhir said his relationship with Kohli is private and not something meant for public consumption. Both Kohli and he, Gambhir added, would be working towards the betterment of Indian cricket.







More details in a bit. He added he is happy with BCCI, "they have given me most things that I asked for. Will get to know exact support staff after Sri Lanka tour."

My relationship with Virat Kohli is between two of us and not for TRP: Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference.