My relationship with Kohli not for TRP: Gambhir
July 22, 2024  10:38
image
My relationship with Virat Kohli is between two of us and not for TRP: Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference.

At his first media interaction after being appointed coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir revealed he has exchanged messages with Virat Kohli after his appointment. Gambhir said his relationship with Kohli is private and not something meant for public consumption. Both Kohli and he, Gambhir added, would be working towards the betterment of Indian cricket.

He added he is happy with BCCI, "they have given me most things that I asked for. Will get to know exact support staff after Sri Lanka tour."

More details in a bit.
