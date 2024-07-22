RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to visit Drass on July 26 to mark Kargil Vijay Divas
July 22, 2024  10:59
Modi in Kargil in 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier on Sunday, Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass. 

 "The Hon'ble Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting at the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat to discuss the arrangements for Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi's visit to the Kargil War Memorial Drass," Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh posted on X. LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements on time. 

 "The HLG inquired from the GOC of 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for PM's reception at Drass Brigade Helipad. He directed concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner," the statement added.
