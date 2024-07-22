Modi to visit Drass on July 26 to mark Kargil Vijay Divas





"The HLG inquired from the GOC of 8 Mountain Division about the arrangements for PM's reception at Drass Brigade Helipad. He directed concerned officers to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh's Drass on July 26 to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier on Sunday, Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass.