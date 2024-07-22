Markets tank in early trade dragged by Reliance, Kotak





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 504 points to 80,100.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 168.6 points to 24,362.30. Among the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest laggards. UltraTech Cement, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the gainers.

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday dragged by Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with weak global market trends.