Maitree Express services between Kolkata-Dhaka suspended till tomorrow





The decision comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh over a quota system in government jobs, which has claimed over 100 lives so far.





Services of the train have been halted since Saturday, officials said.





Additionally, the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express was also cancelled on Sunday. -- PTI

The services of Maitree Express, connecting Kolkata with Bangladesh capital Dhaka, will continue to remain suspended till Tuesday, Eastern Railway said, citing operational reasons.