Mahua Moitra reacts to SC order on eateries

Mahua Moitra reacts to SC order on eateriesJuly 22, 2024 15:04
On Supreme Court's verdict on 'nameplates in Kanwar Yatra', TMC MP and petitioner Mahua Moitra says, "I am happy, we had filed the petition yesterday and it came up in the Supreme Court today. It is a completely unconstitutional order against the fundament principles of our Constitution. There is a stay on the order and there is no requirement to display the identities and the names of owners and employees. Only the Veg/Non-Veg symbol is to be put in the shops."
