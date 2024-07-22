RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants bail to Ashish Mishra
July 22, 2024  11:47
image
The Supreme Court on Monday gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow. 

 On January 25 last year, the top court had given interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the "unfortunate ghastly incident" of violence. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also granted bail to farmers in the case and directed the trial court to expedite hearing. 

"Taking into consideration all the attending circumstances, the interim order is made absolute ...We are informed that out of 117 witnesses, seven have been examined so far. In our view the trial proceedings need to be expedited."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

With the departure of seniors Rohit Sharma and Kohli from the T20 International scene, workload management of someone like Jasprit Bumrah assumes greater significance, Gambhir said.

'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'
'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'

'Really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are.'

The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis

She was the artist who performed at Anant and Radhika Ambani's raas garba function.

Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

Sonakshi's bachelorette look... Taapsee rocks a sari... Rakul's day on set...

They tried to...: Modi slams Oppn before Parliament session
They tried to...: Modi slams Oppn before Parliament session

Modi also slammed the "negative politics" of some parties and said they used Parliament's time to hide their failures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances