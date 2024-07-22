Kamala Harris' campaign debuts new official election logo





In an email touting the slew of Democratic officials and lawmakers backing Harris, the campaign -- which is still operating from its joebiden.com domain -- unveiled the new logo, which features "Harris for President,' in the same font used in its original logo.





The website also featured the new logo on its online merchandise shop, along with new items featuring Harris' likeness, CNN reported.





A spokesperson for the campaign confirmed that the new logo is the campaign's official logo moving forward.





Meanwhile, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton posted a fundraising appeal for Harris' campaign Monday, urging supporters to "become a part of this historic campaign today."





"I've known Kamala Harris a long time," Clinton wrote on X about the 59-year-old US vice president, who is now poised to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the November 5 election.





"This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," she wrote. -- PTI

