Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president
July 22, 2024  00:18
Pic: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden, who has dropped out the presidential race on Sunday night, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the job.

In a post on X, Biden said, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. 

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. 

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats -- it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."
