Incredibly dangerous: Tulsi Gabbard on Kamala





Her comments came after US President Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election in November and endorsed his Vice President as the Democratic party's presidential nominee.





Gabbard also asked countrymen to vote for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Biden's out, Kamala is in. Don't be fooled: policies won't change. Just like Biden wasn't the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won't be either, the 43-year-old independent politician said in a video post. She is the new figurehead for the deep state and the maidservant of Hillary Clinton, queen of the cabal of warmongers. They will continue their efforts to engulf the world in war and take away our liberty," Gabbard said in a video post soon after Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.





Gabbard landed in Rome to attend a dialogue and forum on peace, security, and prosperity for the Western Hemisphere in Europe, when she saw the news flash that Biden's no longer running for reelection.





"I'm going to sound the same warning now that I have been for years, going all the way back to 2020, when both Kamala and I were running for president on the Democratic ticket. She is unfit and unqualified to be our president and commander in chief and would be incredibly dangerous in that position," Gabbard alleged.





Gabbard was a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the presidential election in 2020, before announcing in October 2022 that she had quit the Democratic Party to become an independent.





"The prospect of Kamala Harris making decisions about war and peace and where to send my brothers and sisters in uniform into harm's way is not only terrifying to us, it should be terrifying to every American knowing that we would all pay the price for her dangerous actions and dangerous decisions," she said. "Everything you've heard me say about Hillary Clinton, the queen of warmongers can also be said of Kamala Harris. There should be no question in your mind that if Kamala is allowed to be our president commander-in-chief she'll be the maidservant of this queen of warmongers, the head of this elitist cabal of warmongers that has gotten us into this place," she alleged. "They're the ones who've been calling the shots behind Joe Biden's presidency. They would continue to call the shots if Kamala Harris is president. And where have they led us? To the brink of war with multiple countries in all parts of the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war and Armageddon now than ever before. The choice for us is very clear. If we cherish peace and freedom, if we love our country, we must vote against Kamala Harris in this election on November 5th and vote for Donald Trump," Gabbard said. PTI

