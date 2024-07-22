Everything is fine: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan rejects Dubai arrest reports

Everything is fine: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan rejects Dubai arrest reportsJuly 22, 2024 22:24
Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has brushed aside rumours of his arrest in Dubai over an alleged defamation complaint.
The singer took to Instagram and denied reports in a section of Pakistan media about his arrest.
He said all is fine.
"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I have come to Dubai to record my songs... Everything is fine....Mai yehi aap see guzaarish karunga ki ghatiya afvahon pe bilkul bhi kaan na dhare ( I would like to request you not to pay heed to cheap rumors)..Aesa kuch nahi hai jaisa dushman soch rahe hai, Inshallah may jald hi apne vatan-e-azees mein vapas aaunga. (There is no truth in what the enemies are thinking...I will return to my beloved country soon)," he said.
"News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK," read the caption along with the video. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
India no longer needs big ticket reforms but small ones to drive growth: CEA Nageswaran
India no longer needs big ticket reforms but small and basic ones to drive the growth forward, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday. Addressing the media after the Economic Survey 2023-24 presented in Parliament,...
India needs to generate 78.5 lakh jobs in non-farm sector annually till 2030: Survey
The Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 78.5 lakh jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce, according to the Economic Survey for 2023-24. The Survey tabled in Parliament on...