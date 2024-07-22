Everything is fine: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan rejects Dubai arrest reports





The singer took to Instagram and denied reports in a section of Pakistan media about his arrest.





He said all is fine.





"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I have come to Dubai to record my songs... Everything is fine....Mai yehi aap see guzaarish karunga ki ghatiya afvahon pe bilkul bhi kaan na dhare ( I would like to request you not to pay heed to cheap rumors)..Aesa kuch nahi hai jaisa dushman soch rahe hai, Inshallah may jald hi apne vatan-e-azees mein vapas aaunga. (There is no truth in what the enemies are thinking...I will return to my beloved country soon)," he said.





"News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK," read the caption along with the video. -- ANI

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has brushed aside rumours of his arrest in Dubai over an alleged defamation complaint.