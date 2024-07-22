RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Edu min blames everyone but himself: Rahul on NEET
July 22, 2024  11:42
image
Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi talks on the NEET issue in Parliament: "The issue is that there are millions of students in the country who are extremely concerned about what is going on and who are convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud. Millions of people believe that if you are rich and you have money, you can buy the Indian examination system and this is the same feeling that the opposition has.

"It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "No evidence of paper leak has been found in the last 7 years. This (NEET) matter is going on before the Supreme Court. I can say with full responsibility that more than 240 exams have been conducted successfully after NTA."
