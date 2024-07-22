Economy may grow at 7%: Economic Survey





"Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance. The outlook for India's financial sector appears bright. Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI's monetary policy stance."





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix in the Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

Economy expected to grow at 6.5-7 pc in FY25, says the Economic Survey 2023-24.