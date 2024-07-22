Diya of communalism fluttering: Akhilesh on IDs





"I had said that the Supreme Court should take cognizance of this matter and stop such action. Just like a diya flutters before being blown out, the communal politics that has ended, its diya is now fluttering and so the hearing is being held. The government has taken many such steps because when communal politics ends, these people will do like this...," Yadav said speaking to reporters on Monday.





"Communal politics is going to end. The Bharatiya Janata Party is saddened by it," the Samajwadi Party Chief who is the MP of Kannauj added. Another Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also welcomed the stay from the SC saying, "This decision was very wrong and I am happy that the SC took cognisance of this decision and given an important judgement. The SC will never allow social harmony in the country to be compromised..."





The SP's ally in UP the Congress also said that the decision would send a far-reaching message. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "This is a victory of the Constitution...I had raised this issue today in Rajya Sabha. So, I welcome this decision of the Supreme Court..."





Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "I think this is a very decision by the Supreme Court. This will send a far-reaching message. The harmony and social unity in the country will prevail and this unnecessary controversy that was stoked for political gain will end. I would like to thank the Supreme Court that it has taken a good decision..."

