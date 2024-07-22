RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft diverted to Muscat due to technical issue
July 22, 2024  20:50
File image
File image
An IndiGo plane from Abu Dhabi to the national capital was diverted to Muscat on Monday due to a technical issue. 

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. 

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained. 

"IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to technical issue," the statement said and added that customers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat. 

As per flight tracking website Flightradar24, an A320 neo plane was operating the flight. 

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers and said that alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to destination. -- PTI
