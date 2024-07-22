RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden's legacy is 'unmatched in modern history': Kamala Harris
July 22, 2024  23:48
Kamala Harris/File image
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday lauded Joe Biden's legacy, saying that it is "unmatched in modern history", as she spoke at her first public appearance since the President exited the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her. 

On Sunday, Biden, 81, announced that he would not seek re-election and backed Harris as the Democratic Party presidential nominee for the November elections. 

Most party leaders and governors have since endorsed 59-year-old Harris as their nominee. 

This was Harris' first official event since announcing a day earlier her intent to seek the Democratic nomination. In her first official remarks, 59-year-old Harris, who is of African and Indian origin, said Biden's accomplishments over the past three years are "unmatched in modern history". 

"In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office," she said at an event on the South Lawns of the White House celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship. 

"I first came to know President Biden through his son, Beau. We worked together as attorneys general in our states. Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our President," she said. -- PTI
