RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Another hit and run in Mumbai, Audi hits rickshaws
July 22, 2024  17:51
File image
File image
A speeding Audi car rammed into two stationary autorickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area on Monday, leaving four persons injured, one of them critically, the police said. 

The incident occurred around 8 am on Dumping Road. 

The driver of the Audi fled the scene, leaving the car behind, which has since been impounded by the police. 

The injured comprise two autorickshaw drivers and two passengers, with one passenger's condition deemed critical. 

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing, a police official said. 

This incident follows a recent accident in Worli, where a BMW fatally struck a woman riding as a pillion on a two-wheeler. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K police issue alert over Jaish video with Saif film poster
J-K police issue alert over Jaish video with Saif film poster

The police asked people and officials to ensure the video was not forwarded to anyone in any manner.

Paris Olympics: New sports added, familiar faces depart
Paris Olympics: New sports added, familiar faces depart

The Paris Olympics will feature a new sport in breaking, plus three young sports returning from the Tokyo Games -- climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24
Highlights of Economic Survey 2023-24

The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

Markets end in red; dragged down by RIL Kotak Mahindra
Markets end in red; dragged down by RIL Kotak Mahindra

ITC, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the other big laggards. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show
Modi, Trump, Putin walk ramp in AI fashion show

Former US President Obama was featured wearing a number of ensembles some gladiator-inspired and a basketball one among others.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances