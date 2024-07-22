RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India flagship Airbus A350 set to fly to US from Nov
July 22, 2024  23:42
File image
File image
Air India on Monday said its flagship wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 will start operating on ultra-long haul routes from the winter schedule this year, starting with Delhi-New York JFK flight from November 1. 

From January 2, 2025, the airline's Delhi-Newark flights will also be operated by Airbus A350-900, Air India said. 

The Tata Group airline has six A350 in its fleet while 34 more are on order. Air India said it will also offer premium economy class, along with business and economy classes, on these flights. 

These routes are currently being operated by Boeing 777-300ER planes. 

"This (the introduction of Airbus A350) is a significant leap forward for our US operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement," said Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director at Air India. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sailor missing after fire on warship in Mumbai naval dockyard
Sailor missing after fire on warship in Mumbai naval dockyard

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening.

Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka
Gambhir's era begins: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka

The Men in Blue, led by newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series on Monday.

Rural two-wheeler demand roars back to life in first half of 2024
Rural two-wheeler demand roars back to life in first half of 2024

The two-wheeler segment has shown signs of recovery in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2024, largely driven by improving performance in rural areas. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, rural...

Telangana bureaucrat's disability quota post triggers row
Telangana bureaucrat's disability quota post triggers row

Senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal courted controversy by questioning the need for reservation for the differently-abled people in the All India Services (AIS).

'Woolmer would have taken Pak cricket to great heights'
'Woolmer would have taken Pak cricket to great heights'

Pakistan's highest Test run-getter and former captain, Younis Khan has said that had Bob Woolmer, the late national head coach, been alive the country's cricket would have reached great heights.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances