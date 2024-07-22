Air India flagship Airbus A350 set to fly to US from Nov





From January 2, 2025, the airline's Delhi-Newark flights will also be operated by Airbus A350-900, Air India said.





The Tata Group airline has six A350 in its fleet while 34 more are on order. Air India said it will also offer premium economy class, along with business and economy classes, on these flights.





These routes are currently being operated by Boeing 777-300ER planes.





"This (the introduction of Airbus A350) is a significant leap forward for our US operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement," said Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director at Air India. -- PTI

Air India on Monday said its flagship wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 will start operating on ultra-long haul routes from the winter schedule this year, starting with Delhi-New York JFK flight from November 1.