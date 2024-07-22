RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


79L jobs pa needed in non-farm sector: Survey
July 22, 2024  14:14
 India's workforce is nearly 56.5 crore, with more than 45 per cent employed in agriculture, 11.4 per cent in manufacturing, 28.9 per cent in services, and 13.0 per cent in construction, highlights the Economic Survey 2023-24 released by the finance ministry on Monday.

The survey also added that India's female labour force participation has been rising over the last six years, and the unemployment rate is on the decline, the survey highlighted improvements in Indian labour market indicators over the past six years, with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.2 per cent in 2022-23.

The survey noted that employment has recovered from pandemic shocks in both urban and rural areas. It stated, "The female labour force participation rate has been rising for six years, from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 37 per cent in 2022-23, driven mainly by the rising participation of rural women."

Amid the government's push for the infrastructure sector, the survey stated that while the services sector remains a major job creator, the construction sector has been rising in prominence lately.

To meet the demands of the employment sector amid a growing population the survey pointed out that the Indian economy needs to generate nearly 78.51 lakh jobs annually in the non-farm sector. The net payroll additions under EPFO have more than doubled in the past five years, signalling healthy growth in formal employment.

On AI the survey added as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in various economic activities, steering technological choices towards collective welfare is crucial.

 Employers must balance deploying technology and labour. It suggests that agro-processing and the care economy are promising sectors for generating and sustaining quality employment.
