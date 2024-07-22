RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


43 fishermen stranded mid-sea rescued off Kerala coast
July 22, 2024  23:20
File image
As many as 43 fishermen, who got stranded mid-sea after their boats met with a technical snag, were rescued by the Fisheries Marine Enforcement department on Monday. 

The two boats that ventured into sea for fishing from Koyilandy and Beypore harbours here were stranded after their engines stopped working. Based on the information received, a wing of Marine Enforcement in Kozhikode soon launched a rescue mission as directed by the Beypore Fisheries assistant director, an official statement said. 

After being rescued from the sea, the fishermen were safely brought to their respective harbours, it added. -- PTI
