43 fishermen stranded mid-sea rescued off Kerala coast





The two boats that ventured into sea for fishing from Koyilandy and Beypore harbours here were stranded after their engines stopped working. Based on the information received, a wing of Marine Enforcement in Kozhikode soon launched a rescue mission as directed by the Beypore Fisheries assistant director, an official statement said.





After being rescued from the sea, the fishermen were safely brought to their respective harbours, it added. -- PTI

