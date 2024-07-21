UP man slits mother's throat over property dispute





The incident took place in the Hariharpur area under the Sinduria police station.





According to police, Rajkumar Sahni, along with his wife Rajeshwari, killed his mother, Shyamdei (60), over a property dispute. They slit her throat with a sharp weapon.





After committing the crime, they fled from the spot, the police said.





Sinduria police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said that based on Shyamdei's younger son's complaint, a case was registered against the couple. Efforts are being made to arrest them. -- PTI

