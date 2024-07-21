RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP man slits mother's throat over property dispute
July 21, 2024  11:19
image
A man along with his wife allegedly killed his mother by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place in the Hariharpur area under the Sinduria police station.

According to police, Rajkumar Sahni, along with his wife Rajeshwari, killed his mother, Shyamdei (60), over a property dispute. They slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

After committing the crime, they fled from the spot, the police said.

Sinduria police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said that based on Shyamdei's younger son's complaint, a case was registered against the couple. Efforts are being made to arrest them. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of wife in US road rage
Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of wife in US road rage

The incident happened when Gavin Dasaur was on his way home with his Mexican wife.

Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?

The Olympic table tennis tournament will take place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 27 to August 10.

Raj Bhavan probe clears Bengal guv of molestation charges
Raj Bhavan probe clears Bengal guv of molestation charges

The report, made public on Saturday, claimed the complaints were "ill-motivated."

Sikar in Rajasthan emerges as major hub for NEET-UG
Sikar in Rajasthan emerges as major hub for NEET-UG

An analysis of data indicated that while the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities have not done well, some centres have a high concentration of well-performing students.

I took a bullet for democracy: Trump in first rally post attack
I took a bullet for democracy: Trump in first rally post attack

In the rally in Michigan on Saturday, Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 elections, was joined by his running mate JD Vance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances