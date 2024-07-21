RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trump recovering from gunshot wound, says his ex-doc
July 21, 2024  08:42
Former US President Donald J Trump is assisted by Secret Service agents after gunfire/Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained during the assassination bid on him in Pennsylvania on July 13, a former physician to Trump has said in a memorandum. 

Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on July 13 when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. 

The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition. 

The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service. 

In a memorandum to fellow Americans on Saturday, Dr Ronny L Jackson said that as the former appointed physician to Trump, he was very concerned, as was the entire world, about his well-being after the assassination attempt on him. 

"As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible. I have been with President Trump since that time and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily." 

"He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin," the doctor said. -- PTI
