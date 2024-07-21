Trump recovering from gunshot wound, says his ex-doc





Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on July 13 when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.





The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.





The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.





In a memorandum to fellow Americans on Saturday, Dr Ronny L Jackson said that as the former appointed physician to Trump, he was very concerned, as was the entire world, about his well-being after the assassination attempt on him.





"As such, I met him in Bedminster, New Jersey, late that evening to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible. I have been with President Trump since that time and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily."





"He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin," the doctor said. -- PTI

