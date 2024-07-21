Roll back Kanwar Yatra eatery order: BJP ally

Roll back Kanwar Yatra eatery order: BJP allyJuly 21, 2024 15:09
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday demanded the Uttar Pradesh government roll back its order that eateries along the Kanwar route must display the names of their owners, saying the pilgrimage does not belong to any one religion or caste
"It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.
"There is still time. It (roll back) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it," he said.
No one identify the Kanwar, neither the people who serve the Kanwar are identified on religion or caste, he added. -- PTI
