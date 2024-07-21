Reconsider ties with BJP: JDU's J-K unit to Nitish

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Janata Dal-United on Sunday asked the party's national president Nitish Kumar to reconsider the alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

"The actions of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has forced us to appeal to our national leader Nitish Kumar to reconsider our participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," JD-U state general secretary Vivek Bali said here.

He said the JD-U was trying to bring the islamic scholars in Kashmir back to the mainstream but the BJP was allegedly creating obstacles in these efforts.

"We are trying to bring these Islamic scholars back into the system so that they can contribute to nation building. We cannot leave them out. However, the BJP finds ways and means to create obstacles in this," Bali added. -- PTI