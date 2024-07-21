Punjab police arrest 3 drug smugglers with 2.45 kg heroin





The police said Gurbax alias Lala, a "big fish" who was involved in sourcing the precursor chemicals used for making drugs, was among the arrested smugglers.





"Lala has been actively sourcing the precursor chemicals, used to adulterate crude heroin to increase its potent effect, and to manufacture crystal methamphetamine," director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.





Lala used to earn a commission of Rs 50,000 per consignment, Yadav said.





The other two accused were identified as Daljit Kaur and Arshdeep.





All three of them are residents of Chheharta in Amritsar.





Lala and Arshdeep have criminal history and both are out on bail.





The DGP said that the Amritsar police also traced the backward link of accused Lala and police teams are on manhunt to nab the kingpin of this narco-syndicate. -- PTI

