One more person arrested in BSP leader Armstrong murder case
July 21, 2024  13:44
K Armstrong
One more person involved in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu unit chief K Armstrong has been arrested, police said.

With the investigation in the murder case continuing, the Greater Chennai Police said 14 accused have been apprehended and during interrogation one of the accused - Arul had revealed that he had handed over their mobile phones to 37-year-old K Haridharan to destroy it.

Haridharan is an advocate and AIADMK Union Committee Member in Kadambattur in neighbouring Tiruvallur district. After collecting six mobile phones, he had thrown them into the Kosasthalai river in Vengathur, he told police personnel, according to a statement from the police on Sunday.

He has been arrested and special teams of Fire and Rescue, Police departments recovered three of the six mobile phones. Search is on to trace the remaining phones.

The 52-year-old Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house at Perambur here on July 5. According to police, he was killed to avenge the murder of notorious criminal 'Arcot' Suresh in August 2023. Suresh's brother Ponnai Balu and other gang members believed Armstrong had a role in the murder of Suresh. -- PTI 
