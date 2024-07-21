RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now shop owners asked to display names in MP city
July 21, 2024  08:26
A priest performs abhishek at Mahakaleshwar Temple, in Ujjain, MP/ANI Photo
The BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation has directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city, a directive coming on the heels of a similar order by the BJP government in UP for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route. 

Violators will have to pay a Rs 2,000 fine for the first offence and Rs 5,000 if they defy this order for the second time, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday. 

This order is aimed at ensuring safety and transparency and not intended to target Muslim shop-keepers, the mayor said. 

Ujjain, the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is known for its sacred Mahakal temple, attracting devotees from around the globe, especially during the Savaan month, which starts on Monday. 

Tatwal said the Mayor-in-Council of Ujjain had approved a proposal for shopkeepers to display their names on September 26, 2002, followed by the Corporation House, and subsequently sent it to the state government for objections and formalities. -- PTI
