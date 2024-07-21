RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jharkhand CM offers aid to flood-hit Assam
July 21, 2024  15:01
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has offered Rs 2 crore as aid to the flood-affected people of this northeastern state.

Sarma thanked Soren and the people of Jharkhand for the gesture.

"Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, @HemantSorenJMM Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people," Sarma posted on X.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon'ble Chief Minister," he added.

At least 113 people have been killed in the flood, landslides, lightning and storms in the state so far.

More than 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continued to remain affected. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200
Women's Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200

It was the first time India went past 200-run mark in women's T20Is.

Boy infected with Nipah in Kerala dead
Boy infected with Nipah in Kerala dead

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed.

Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil
Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil

Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner, had played for Gujarat Giants in this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), snaring 10 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 7.13.

Nirmala Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget
Nirmala Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history when she presents her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. Sitharaman, who will turn 65...

Oppn raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET row at all-party meet
Oppn raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET row at all-party meet

A united opposition is set to corner the NDA government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case to railway safety.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances