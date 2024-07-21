Jharkhand CM offers aid to flood-hit Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has offered Rs 2 crore as aid to the flood-affected people of this northeastern state.





Sarma thanked Soren and the people of Jharkhand for the gesture.





"Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, @HemantSorenJMM Ji has graciously offered Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people," Sarma posted on X.





"On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon'ble Chief Minister," he added.





At least 113 people have been killed in the flood, landslides, lightning and storms in the state so far.





More than 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continued to remain affected. -- PTI