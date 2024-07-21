RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Internet, SMS suspended for 24 hours in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra
July 21, 2024  18:38
The Haryana government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.
 
The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.
 
"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," read the order that came at the feedback of Additional DGP-CID, Haryana and a Deputy Commissioner.
 
The suspension came "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
 
Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly.
 
Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.  
 
The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam. 
 
At least six people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash. 
 
The BJP government in the state, then led by Manohar Khattar, had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties over the violence. -- PTI 
