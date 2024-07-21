In new advisory, US asks its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh





The development comes just a day after the US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging Americans to reconsider their travel to the strife-torn country.





Authorities in Bangladesh has imposed a strict curfew across the country and military personnel patrolled parts of the capital to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured.





The US Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Bangladesh to Level 4 -- 'Do Not Travel'.





"Do not travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism," the state department said, adding, "The department allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members." -- PTI

