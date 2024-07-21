RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In new advisory, US asks its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh
July 21, 2024  09:36
Protesters clash with police in Dhaka, Bangladesh/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Protesters clash with police in Dhaka, Bangladesh/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The United States has recommended that its citizens do not travel to Bangladesh and allowed the voluntary departure of its non-emergency government employees and family members in view of the ongoing civil unrest in the South Asian country.

The development comes just a day after the US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging Americans to reconsider their travel to the strife-torn country.

Authorities in Bangladesh has imposed a strict curfew across the country and military personnel patrolled parts of the capital to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured.

The US Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Bangladesh to Level 4 -- 'Do Not Travel'.

"Do not travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism," the state department said, adding, "The department allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Now shop owners in MP's Ujjain asked to display names
Now shop owners in MP's Ujjain asked to display names

Violators will have to pay a Rs 2,000 fine for the first offence and Rs 5,000 if they defy this order for the second time, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday.

Tomato prices soar to Rs 100 per kg in Delhi as rains hit supplies
Tomato prices soar to Rs 100 per kg in Delhi as rains hit supplies

Tomato prices soared to Rs 100 per kg in retail markets of the national capital on Saturday as adverse weather conditions in various parts of the country continue to affect supplies of the essential kitchen staple. Tomatoes are...

2nd Test PIX: Duckett, Pope, Brook extend England's lead over Windies
2nd Test PIX: Duckett, Pope, Brook extend England's lead over Windies

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Norris takes Hungary pole in McLaren front row lockout
Norris takes Hungary pole in McLaren front row lockout

Red Bull are concerned about their constructors' title defence being weakened at a time when McLaren are emerging as a threat

Indian hockey team lands in Paris
Indian hockey team lands in Paris

Indian men's hockey team reaches Paris for Olympics 2024

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances