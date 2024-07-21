Goods train derails in Rajasthan's Alwar, services unaffected: Railways





According to CPRO, North Western Railway, "It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected." The incident happened at 2:30 am, the officials said.





"The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn't effect train operations," he added.





The CPRO further said that the track was cleaned by 9 am and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time. -- PTI

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday, Railway officials said.