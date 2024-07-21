RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eleven killed in rain-related incidents in UP
July 21, 2024  10:38
File image
File image
Eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a 24-hour period ending Saturday evening, relief department officials said.

According to the relief department, from 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, five persons drowned and five others were killed after being hit by lightning. 

One person in Ghazipur district was killed after snake bite. 

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 7.3 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period. Of the 75 districts, 19 recorded excess rainfall in this time period, with Hamirpur recording a maximum rainfall of 163.2 mm. 

The relief department has also alerted local administration in Gorakhpur, Siddharth Nagar and Gonda districts where rivers have been flowing near the danger level mark. 

"We are coordinating with local administration to mitigate any kind of damage caused by adverse weather conditions. All units are ready and are on standby mode," state relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of wife in US road rage
Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of wife in US road rage

The incident happened when Gavin Dasaur was on his way home with his Mexican wife.

Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?
Olympics: Can AI help India bag elusive TT medal?

The Olympic table tennis tournament will take place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 27 to August 10.

Raj Bhavan probe clears Bengal guv of molestation charges
Raj Bhavan probe clears Bengal guv of molestation charges

The report, made public on Saturday, claimed the complaints were "ill-motivated."

Sikar in Rajasthan emerges as major hub for NEET-UG
Sikar in Rajasthan emerges as major hub for NEET-UG

An analysis of data indicated that while the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities have not done well, some centres have a high concentration of well-performing students.

I took a bullet for democracy: Trump in first rally post attack
I took a bullet for democracy: Trump in first rally post attack

In the rally in Michigan on Saturday, Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 elections, was joined by his running mate JD Vance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances