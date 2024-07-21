RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP opposes Shabeena Adeeb's 'mushaira' participation in UP
July 21, 2024  10:12
Poetess Shabeena Adeeb/Courtesy Facebook
A Rashtriya Lok Dal leader on Saturday claimed that poetess Shabeena Adeeb could not participate in a 'mushaira' in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh following objections from some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Adeeb had to take part in the recitation at the annual All India Mushaira held at the Nauchandi fair in Meerut on Saturday.

Former minister and general secretary of RLD, a BJP ally,  Mairajuddin Ahmed, who is the head of the managing committee for the event, said, 

"As part of a conspiracy, an old video of Shabeena Adeeb reciting a shayari was circulated. She was stopped from performing at the event which is very bad.

"Later, Adeeb also agreed and did not come to perform saying her health was not good."

City president of BJP Suresh Jain told reporters that they objected to her participation due to fear of communal tension.

"Shabeena Adeeb recites poems which are not good for communal harmony. This could lead to tensions. When we came to know about it, we requested the administration not to invite her to perform here," he said. -- PTI 
