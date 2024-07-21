BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal in jail: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "conspiring to kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

There was no immediate reaction from BJP.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP-led central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena are playing with Kejriwal's life.

"The documents that the jail authorities have legally provided to Kejriwal's lawyer are enough to tell that any untoward incident can happen to him inside the jail any day," he said.

"The way the LG and the entire BJP are repeatedly making false statements about Kejriwal's health by issuing false reports, the suspicion becomes stronger that the Delhi LG and the BJP are playing with Kejriwal's life in collusion with the central government," he alleged.

There was no immediate reaction even from the LG Office.

Singh cited various statements made regarding Kejriwal's health to elucidate his point.

"Earlier these people said that Kejriwal is eating too much... puri, sweets, etc and increasing his calories and sugar intake. He does not need insulin. He is asking for insulin; we will not give insulin. Then on court's order, AIIMS doctors conducted tests and insulin was administered to the CM, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Now, they are saying that Kejriwal is not eating at all, he is staying completely hungry and reducing his sugar, he alleged.

Singh stressed a "deep conspiracy" has been hatched to "kill" Kejriwal.

"Will any person make such effort to end his life himself? That is why I am reiterating that the BJP is playing with Kejriwal's the life and hatching a deep conspiracy to kill him," he said, adding that this charge is based on three reports. -- PTI