'Aurangzeb fan club': Shah targets Pawar, Uddhav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar as the "sargana" (ringleader) who institutionalised corruption in the country and accused Rahul Gandhi of being "arrogant" despite Congress losing elections on three occasions.





Addressing the BJP's state convention in Pune, Shah dubbed Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club" who was sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon.





He said Rahul Gandhi's arrogance will be crushed after BJP wins upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.





"If there is the biggest 'sargana' of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. I am saying it openly that Pawar has institutionalised corruption in the country," Shah said as he accused the veteran politician of doing nothing for the country's welfare and Maharashtra when he was in power.





Taking a swipe, Shah said the BJP allotted reservation to Marathas when it helmed Maharashtra (under Devendra Fadnavis) whereas whenever Sharad Pawar's government comes to power, the Maratha quota disappears.





He said the Mahayuti government must come to power to ensure the reservation for Marathas stays.





This is Shah's first visit to Maharashtra after the BJP suffered severe drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections where the party's tally tumbled to 9 from 23 seats it had won in 2019.





Attacking the Shiv Sena-UBT chief, Shah said, "Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with those who sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon."





"Who is the Aurangzeb fan club? Those who serve biryani to (26/11 terror attack convict) Kasab, those who seek pardon for Yakub Memon, those who give (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award and those who support the (banned Islamist outfit) PFI.





Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of sitting with these people," Shah said.





In a scathing speech, Shah also targeted Rahul Gandhi for his "arrogance" despite the Congress party's consecutive losses in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Once we win the Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand assembly polls later this year, Rahul Gandhi's arrogance will be crushed," Shah said.





He also challenged the Congress to implement its Lok Sabha election promise of providing Rs 8500 monthly to women in states ruled by the party. "I want to tell women of Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh to start demanding it," Shah said.





Despite the BJP securing 240 seats in the general elections, surpassing the INDIA alliance tally, Shah urged party workers in Maharashtra to improve their position in the upcoming state assembly elections.





"Mark my words, the BJP-led alliance will win Maharashtra massively," he asserted. -- PTI