Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee on Martyrs' Day
July 21, 2024  13:54
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat in the southern part of Kolkata, party sources said.

Yadav is in Kolkata as a special invitee to the 'Martyrs' Day' rally of the TMC held in Esplanade area in the central part of the city this afternoon.

According to TMC sources, both leaders discussed the present political situation in the country.

Banerjee and Yadav later arrived at the venue of the rally to address the gathering. -- PTI 
