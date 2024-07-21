RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
36 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains
July 21, 2024  20:24
image
As many 36 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as intermittent heavy spells of rains hit the city, which also forced the facility operator to suspend runway operations twice within almost one hour, albeit for a brief period, sources said.

The flights cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were of budget airline IndiGo as well as full-service carriers Air India and Vistara, as per the source.

"Heavy rains, which continued to hit the city at a frequent interval and low visibility led to the cancellation of 18 arrivals and departures each on Sunday," said the source.

These cancellations involve 24 flights of IndiGo, including 12 departures, and eight by Air India, including 4 departures. 

Vistara also cancelled four of its flights at Mumbai Airport, the source said.

Earlier a source said that runway operations were first suspended for eight minutes at 12.12 pm and later again from 1 pm to 1.15 pm during the day due to inclement weather and low visibility.

At least 15 flights, including that of Air India, IndiGo and Akasa were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm, the source added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala carves path in Formula E
Indian racer Jehan Daruvala carves path in Formula E

Jehan Daruvala's racing career may not have taken the path he envisioned, but the Indian driver isn't dwelling on missed opportunities.

SC to hear plea against UP's Kanwar Yatra eateries order on Monday
SC to hear plea against UP's Kanwar Yatra eateries order on Monday

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti is likely to hear the plea filed by NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights.

'Aim to reach 1 billion tonnes coal output by FY 2027'
'Aim to reach 1 billion tonnes coal output by FY 2027'

'With the deployment of a higher degree of mechanisation, awarding contractual mining to MDOs and operational efficiency, we feel confident of achieving the desired target.'

Will Nirmalji's 7th Budget boost the markets?
Will Nirmalji's 7th Budget boost the markets?

The outcome of the Union Budget, quarterly earnings from corporates and global trends are the major factors to drive stock market sentiments this week, analysts said. Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors, the rupee-dollar...

Heavy rains in Mumbai, waterlogging in many areas
Heavy rains in Mumbai, waterlogging in many areas

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility, a source said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances