150 Indian students return from violence-hit Bangladesh





The students arrived in Agartala on Saturday.





Rajeev Agnihotri DIG, sector commander, Border Security Force, said that around 150 students have comeback through different ICPs.





"Due to the current situation in Bangladesh, the Indian and foreign students who were studying there are coming back through different ICPs (Integrated Check Post)...till now around 150 students have come back through different ICPs. BSF is making all the necessary arrangements for this," he said.





Vishal Kumar, district magistrate, West Tripura, said, "In the last 4-5 days, anti-reservation protests have been going on in Bangladesh, and especially the students and other citizens of neighbouring countries like India have been greatly affected by them. Almost their entire system is under seizure. Due to this, many of our citizens are coming to our country, including many people from Tripura, especially yesterday and today, many students and many of our Indians who have gone there due to different occupations are coming." -- ANI

