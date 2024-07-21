RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 Indians trapped in cybercrime scam in Cambodia rescued: Indian Embassy
July 21, 2024  08:50
Flags of India and Cambodia/ANI Photo
The Indian embassy in collaboration with Cambodian authorities has rescued 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam and is working for their expeditious return home, the Indian embassy said in a statement. 

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, "@indembcam in collaboration with Cambodian authorities have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by Cambodian side. The Embassy working for their expeditious return home & remains committed to their welfare." 

14 Indian nationals trapped in cybercrime scam in Cambodia rescued: Indian embassy "In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams," it said. 

"Most recently, the embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's ministry of social affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation," it added. -- ANI
